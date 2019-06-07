Terri Hemmert Remembers Dr. John

"He was more than just a musician, he was a weird cat... He and New Orleans fit like a glove."

June 7, 2019
Terri Hemmert
Terri Hemmert
Categories: 
Features

Dr. John and New Orleans fit like a glove. He was more than just a musician, he was a weird cat.

Related: 5 Essential Dr. John Songs

Terri shares her memories of the late Dr. John and how hearing his debut album Gris-Gris changed her life. "It was like a voodoo doll on acid, it was the most bizarre thing I had ever heard. It was really one of my first big encounters with New Orleans music, a music that has totally changed my life," she said.

 

 

Tags: 
Dr. John

Recent Podcast Audio
Jeff Garlin having fun with Lin Brehmer Best Of XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews Booksmart Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews John Wick 3: Parabellum Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews Pokemon Detective Pikachu Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews Long Shot Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews Avengers: Endgame Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
View More Episodes