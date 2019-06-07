Terri Hemmert Remembers Dr. John

Dr. John and New Orleans fit like a glove. He was more than just a musician, he was a weird cat.

Terri shares her memories of the late Dr. John and how hearing his debut album Gris-Gris changed her life. "It was like a voodoo doll on acid, it was the most bizarre thing I had ever heard. It was really one of my first big encounters with New Orleans music, a music that has totally changed my life," she said.