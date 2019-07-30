Terri Hemmert Is Back On Air & Hosting A Live Ravinia Broadcast

Get the lowdown on when you can hear Terri on XRT.

July 30, 2019
Categories: 
Features

Terri Hemmert will be back on the air the next few days with your opportunity to listen on the radio, or come see her in person during a live broadcast!

Related: WATCH: Terri Hemmert Delivers Her Midday Sign Off

Be sure to tune in to XRT on your radio, streaming online, or listening via the RADIO.COM app to hear Terri. You'll always be able to catch Terri on the radio as she hosts Breakfast With The Beatles every Sunday morning from 8A-10A.

If you're heading out to Ravinia to see Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band this Saturday, come say hi to Terri in person as she'll be hosting a live broadcast from 4P-7P.

Here's her schedule.

Wednesday: 10A-2:30P

Thursday: 10A-3P

Friday: 10A-3P

Saturday: 4P-7P (Live Broadcast From Ravinia)

Monday: 10A-2P

Tags: 
Terri Hemmert

Recent Podcast Audio
The Regular Guy Reviews The Lion King Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews Yesterday Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews Spiderman: Far From Home Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
Lin Brehmer's Hall Of Fame Tribute To Lee Smith Best Of XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews Toy Story 4 Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews Late Night Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
View More Episodes