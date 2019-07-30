Terri Hemmert Is Back On Air & Hosting A Live Ravinia Broadcast

Terri Hemmert will be back on the air the next few days with your opportunity to listen on the radio, or come see her in person during a live broadcast!

Be sure to tune in to XRT on your radio, streaming online, or listening via the RADIO.COM app to hear Terri. You'll always be able to catch Terri on the radio as she hosts Breakfast With The Beatles every Sunday morning from 8A-10A.

If you're heading out to Ravinia to see Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band this Saturday, come say hi to Terri in person as she'll be hosting a live broadcast from 4P-7P.

Here's her schedule.

Wednesday: 10A-2:30P

Thursday: 10A-3P

Friday: 10A-3P

Saturday: 4P-7P (Live Broadcast From Ravinia)

Monday: 10A-2P