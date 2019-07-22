Terri Hemmert Returns To The XRT Airwaves

XRT listeners will hear a familiar voice when they tune in this Tuesday at 10 AM as Terri Hemmert makes her return to the airwaves.

Related: Lin's Bin: What Does It Take To Be A Terri Hemmert?

As Terri wrote in a note to colleagues regarding her new chapter at XRT,

"I will continue to be part of the fabric of XRT... I will also fill in for my fellow DJ's when they get that much needed vacation, and I will thoroughly enjoy immersing myself in the amazing XRT library, and re-connecting with the most loyal audience imaginable."

Be sure to tune in to XRT at 10 AM this Tuesday on your radio, streaming online, or listening via the RADIO.COM app.