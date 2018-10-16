The Cranberries Share Rare Demo "Shine Down"

The Cranberries were in the process of putting a new album together when the shocking news of Dolores O'Riordan's death came.

Since then, the band has stuck to their task of releasing the record as well as a special 25th anniversary reissue of their debut album Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can't We?.

Guitarist Noel Hogan sat down with Billboard and described the "weird" feeling amongst the band while writing the record.

"It was weird doing all this. During the day you're kind of in the thing, so you're focused on that and you almost forget Dolores isn't there, because she's in the headphones and the speakers and you're playing away to it and you're working on everything else. But I found that at night, that's when it would really hit you, and it was really very kind of emotional.

"I guess what I kind of realized afterwards is it's like therapy as well. It helped us deal with it. But every day is different; There still hasn't been a day I haven't woken up and it's the first thing you think of. It's just a thing that I guess will take some time."

For Hogan, going back in time to unearth some of the band's early demos has been helpful. "The minute I kind of started digging through all this old stuff I started to remember this, that and the other, and it was fun," he said.

As part of the upcoming Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can't We? reissue, the band shared a rare demo of the song "Shine Down".

You can listen to the song below.