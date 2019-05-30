Watch The Cure Perform 'Disintegration' In Its Entirety At The Sydney Opera House
An iconic album performed for the entire world.
The Cure marked the 30th anniversary of Disintegration with a residency at the Sydney Opera House in Sydney.
The finale was streamed live for the world on YouTube as the band ran through their iconic album on top of deep cuts and other rarities.
Robert Smith has already indicated the band will be touring America in 2020. “We’re already talking about what we’re going to do coming back to America next year,” Smith said.
Watch their whole set below.
Here's the setlist from the night (via Setlist.fm).
Delirious Night
Fear of Ghosts
No Heart
Esten
2 Late
Out of Mind
Babble
Disintegration
Pictures of You
Closedown
Lovesong
Last Dance
Lullaby
Fascination Street
Prayers for Rain
The Same Deep Water as You
Disintegration
Homesick
Untitled
Encore:
Burn
Three Imaginary Boys
Pirate Ships