Watch The Cure Perform 'Disintegration' In Its Entirety At The Sydney Opera House

The Cure marked the 30th anniversary of Disintegration with a residency at the Sydney Opera House in Sydney.

The finale was streamed live for the world on YouTube as the band ran through their iconic album on top of deep cuts and other rarities.

Robert Smith has already indicated the band will be touring America in 2020. “We’re already talking about what we’re going to do coming back to America next year,” Smith said.

Watch their whole set below.

Video of The Cure perform Disintegration | Live Stream | Sydney Opera House

Here's the setlist from the night (via Setlist.fm).

Delirious Night

Fear of Ghosts

No Heart

Esten

2 Late

Out of Mind

Babble

Disintegration

Pictures of You

Closedown

Lovesong

Last Dance

Lullaby

Fascination Street

Prayers for Rain

The Same Deep Water as You

Disintegration

Homesick

Untitled

Encore:

Burn

Three Imaginary Boys

Pirate Ships