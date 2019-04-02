The Cure Announce 'Disintegration' Tour To Celebrate 30th Anniversary

The Cure made waves over the weekend with Robert Smith's incredible interview prior to the band's induction into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame.

Related: The Cure's Robert Smith Has Hilarious Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Interview

While Smith's antics had us all slapping our knees, he did provide some exciting news in a recent Rolling Stone interview. The Cure will be performing shows celebrating the 30th anniversary of their album Disintegration.

Currently there are four concerts scheduled at the Sydney Opera House in Sydney, Australia, but Smith says The Cure will inevitably bring the shows to the United States. "We’re holding home theaters in New York and Los Angeles. But I kind of feel like we should do it in a bigger venue. I’d like to a big show with it, really," Smith said.

Smith guesses the band will be in North America around Christmas time for the shows.

Additionally, 2019 represents the 40th anniversary of The Cure's debut album Three Imaginary Boys. When asked what that meant to him, Robert Smith responded in true Robert Smith fashion. "It means I’m f$&*@ng old!"