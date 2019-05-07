The Cure To Put On Their Own Festival In 2019

The Cure have had a busy 2019 with their induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the 30th anniversary of their seminal album Disintegration. The latest news doesn't show any signs of the band slowing down this year.

According to Slicing Up Eyeballs, Robert Smith revealed a huge piece of news for the band. They're curating a festival in Los Angeles that will feature performances from The Cure and 10 other groups hand-picked by Smith.

"We’ll be announcing another one later this month, which will be a really special one, actually, because we’re curating it,” Smith said.

The festival won't be like the Disintegration shows The Cure are currently performing in Australia. Instead, Smith said "it’s going to be just a celebratory show with a load of artists who all in their own right deserve to headline festivals.”

Smith didn't reveal whether or not this will be a single or multi-day event, but did confirm that it'll happen later on in 2019. Fans of The Cure who aren't able to make the Los Angeles festival will be pleased to know that they'll be touring the United States in 2020. “We’re already talking about what we’re going to do coming back to America next year,” Smith said. “I want to do something with new songs. I want to bring a new show to America rather than do something nostalgic.”

The news of new material coincides with a report from late 2018 that the band has an album on the way. Smith all but confirmed it during the interview. “My only dilemma at the moment is getting a running order that works,” he said.