Watch The Cure's First Ever TV Appearance

2019 is a year of anniversaries for The Cure. Not only is it the 30th anniversary of their iconic album Disintegration, it marks the 40th anniversary of their first televsion appearance.

On December 8, 1979 the band made their first TV appearance at the Theatre de l'Empire in Paris. Perhaps the most jarring thing fans will notice is the unfamiliarity of the band. The iconic goth look the band adapted with makeup and frontman Robert Smith's strayed out hair is absent.

The Cure's talent and ability to command the audience's attention is apparent from the get go. Performing the song "A Forest" from their second studio album Seventeen Seconds, it's apparent how tight the band plays together and how much sound they're able to get from their minimalist setup.

Watch it below.