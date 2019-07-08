The Cure Caused A Huge Uptick In Guitar Sales In The UK

The Cure have made waves in 2019 thus far with full-length performances of their album Disintegration as well as putting on their own US festival later this year. You can add stimulating the economy to the list of accomplishments The Cure has had this year.

According to Scottish newspaper The National, the band's headlining set at the Glastonbury festival has spawned a spike in electric guitar sales. Retailer guitarguitar reports electric guitar sales saw a 16% jump following their headlining set while their website saw a 20% increase in sales from visitors aged 18-24.

On top of that, their website saw a rise in Schecter Guitars by 55%, the brand of guitar used by Robert Smith and Simon Gallup.