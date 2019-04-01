The Cure's Robert Smith Has Hilarious Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Interview
April 1, 2019
The Cure's Robert Smith stole the show at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony Friday night.
It wasn't for his elegant words spoken about his band's successful career. It wasn't for a performance of the music that got him there in the first place.
It was for this interview.
“The Cure! Rock n Roll Hall of Fame 2019 inductees, are you as excited as I am?!”— Chris Dixon (@cdixon25) March 31, 2019
“By the sounds of it, no.”
Robert Smith is still on his game. pic.twitter.com/iqdpWXe5VK