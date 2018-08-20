The Eagles 'Greatest Hits' Is Now The Best-Selling Album Of All Time

The Eagles have dethroned the King of Pop to lay claim to the best selling album of all time.

The Associated Press reports that the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) has certified the Eagles album Their Greatest Hits 1971-1975 at 38x platinum. This pushes Michael Jackson's Thriller to second place at 33x platinum.

Additionally the RIAA reports that The Eagles album Hotel California has gone 26x platinum, making it the third best-selling album of all time.

In a statement, Don Henley said, “We are grateful for our families, our management, our crew, the people at radio and, most of all, the loyal fans who have stuck with us through the ups and downs of 46 years. It’s been quite a ride.”