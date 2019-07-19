Brandi Carlile, Amanda Shires, Maren Morris, And Natalie Hemby Supergroup The Highwomen Release First Single

Brandi Carlile, Amanda Shires, Maren Morris, and Natalie Hemby joined forces to create the new supergroup The Highwomen and dropped their first single "Redesigning Women" today.

The band is gearing up to release their self-titled debut album on September 6th and dropped the music video to "Redesigning Women" featuring guest appearances from Wynonna Judd, Kassi Ashton (Meisenheimer), Raelynn, Cassadee Pope, Lauren Alaina, Natalie Stavall, Hailey Whitters, Anna Vaus, Catie Offerman, Tanya Tucker, CAM, Lily Hyatt, and Erin Rae.

Fans hoping to catch The Highwomen in concert will have to travel to the Newport Folk Festival on July 26th as the festival marks their only live appearance at the moment.