Are The National Playing A Lollapalooza Aftershow At Metro?

Perhaps the biggest surprise of Lollapalooza 2017 was the last minute announcement that the Foo Fighters were playing an aftershow at the Metro. With an open date listed after the initial round of aftershows were announced, fans were speculating which artist may show up. Turns out that artist wasn't even on the bill!

Fast forward to 2018 and we're in a similar scenario.

With official Lollapalooza aftershows booked at the Metro on 7/31, 8/1, and 8/3, it's feasible the venue would announce additional shows on 8/2 or 8/4.

Turns out we'll find out less than 24 hours from now if that's the case.

While the announcement is simple, there's one BIG hint that could clue us in on who that artist will be.

If you look at the punctuation between 08.02.18 you'll see that it's not a standard period. Instead, it's a tiny blue house similar to the artwork The National have been using to promote their album Sleep Well Beast.

Take a look at the current profile picture the band has on Facebook.

Notice any similarities?

Guess we'll just need to wait until Wednesday at 10 AM to find out.