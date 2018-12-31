The Raconteurs Will Be Touring In 2019

The Raconteurs will be going on a RaconTOUR in 2019.

2019 is going to be an exciting year of touring with The Racs! — Brendan Benson (@brendanbensongs) December 30, 2018

After a decade absence, the band will be hitting the road in 2019 in support of their upcoming album.

While we wait for the official tour announcement, sample two new songs from The Raconteurs below.

Video of The Raconteurs - &quot;Sunday Driver&quot; (Official Video)