The Raconteurs Will Be Touring In 2019
After a decade off, the band is making up for lost time.
December 31, 2018
The Raconteurs will be going on a RaconTOUR in 2019.
2019 is going to be an exciting year of touring with The Racs!— Brendan Benson (@brendanbensongs) December 30, 2018
After a decade absence, the band will be hitting the road in 2019 in support of their upcoming album.
While we wait for the official tour announcement, sample two new songs from The Raconteurs below.