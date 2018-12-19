Listen To The Raconteurs First New Songs Since 2008

We last heard from The Raconteurs back in 2008 with the release of their sophomore album Consolers of the Lonely. A decade later, they finally return with new music.

Although their return was announced a few months ago, The Raconteurs released two new songs today. The tracks "Sunday Driver" and "Now That You're Gone" are both accompanied by music videos, which you can watch below.

Their new album is due out in 2019 and is one of our most anticipated albums of the year.

"Sunday Driver"

Video of The Raconteurs - &quot;Sunday Driver&quot; (Official Video)

"Now That You're Gone"