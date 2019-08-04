The Revivalists Give The Inside Story On How "Wish I Knew You" Became A Hit

It all resulted from their label asking the band to hit a home run.

August 4, 2019
Marty Rosenbaum
Categories: 
Features
Lollapalooza

The Revivalists hit song "Wish I Knew You" has launched the band's popularity into the stratosphere.

Related: The Revivalists Perform Live at XRT

We caught up with David Shaw and Zack Feinberg backstage at Lollapalooza and they gave us the inside story on how "Wish I Knew You" became a hit.  

The band was proud of their album Men Amongst Mountains, but their label didn't think the band had a "home run". With the pressure on them, the band hit a grand slam. OK, that line was co-opted from Marty Lennartz's interview. 

Enjoy our full interview with the band below.

Tags: 
The Revivalists
Lollapalooza

Recent Podcast Audio
The Regular Guy Reviews The Lion King Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews Yesterday Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews Spiderman: Far From Home Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
Lin Brehmer's Hall Of Fame Tribute To Lee Smith Best Of XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews Toy Story 4 Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews Late Night Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
View More Episodes