The Revivalists Give The Inside Story On How "Wish I Knew You" Became A Hit

The Revivalists hit song "Wish I Knew You" has launched the band's popularity into the stratosphere.

We caught up with David Shaw and Zack Feinberg backstage at Lollapalooza and they gave us the inside story on how "Wish I Knew You" became a hit.

The band was proud of their album Men Amongst Mountains, but their label didn't think the band had a "home run". With the pressure on them, the band hit a grand slam. OK, that line was co-opted from Marty Lennartz's interview.

Enjoy our full interview with the band below.