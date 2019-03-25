The Revivalists Strip Down With A Fantastic Story On How They Met

The Revivalists origin story is well known to fans of the band by this point.

Related: The Revivalists Explain Their “All Over the Map” Influences on Album ‘Take Good Care

Before the band gets set to play a sold out XRT Show at the Tivoli Theatre in Downers Grove, let's revisit the time they hilariously reenacted it when they visited our BlueCross BlueShield Performance Stage back in 2017.

Warning, the video features frontman David Shaw removing his shirt and guitarist Zack Feinberg riding an imaginary bike!