The Strokes Reportedly Will Reunite To Tour In 2019

According to Consequence of Sound, The Strokes are getting set for a global tour in 2019 calling it their "global comeback."

The band will be performing a headlining set at Bilbao BBK Live Festival in Bilbao, Spain this July in what is their first confirmed performance of 2019.

Outside of playing a couple international festival sets in 2017, The Strokes haven't played stateside since 2016. You have to go all the way back to 2011 (via Setlist.fm) to find the last time the band played in the Chicagoland area. That would be their opening sets during Pearl Jam's 20th anniversary shows at Alpine Valley.