The Strokes Debut New Song "The Adults Are Talking"

The Strokes will be headlining Lollapalooza this summer and may be bringing new music with them.

Related: Lollapalooza Announces Daily Lineup

The band took the stage at the Wiltern in Los Angeles for their first performance since 2017 and mixed classics, rarities, covers, and a new song. The song "The Adults Are Talking" is their first new material since their 2016 EP Future Present Past.

Check out fan-shot footage of the song below.