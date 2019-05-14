The Strokes Debut New Song "The Adults Are Talking"
The Strokes teased new material during a recent concert.
The Strokes will be headlining Lollapalooza this summer and may be bringing new music with them.
The band took the stage at the Wiltern in Los Angeles for their first performance since 2017 and mixed classics, rarities, covers, and a new song. The song "The Adults Are Talking" is their first new material since their 2016 EP Future Present Past.
