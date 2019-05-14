The Strokes Debut New Song "The Adults Are Talking"

The Strokes teased new material during a recent concert.

May 14, 2019
Marty Rosenbaum
Categories: 
Features

The Strokes will be headlining Lollapalooza this summer and may be bringing new music with them.

Related: Lollapalooza Announces Daily Lineup

The band took the stage at the Wiltern in Los Angeles for their first performance since 2017 and mixed classics, rarities, covers, and a new song. The song "The Adults Are Talking" is their first new material since their 2016 EP Future Present Past.  

Check out fan-shot footage of the song below.

Tags: 
Lollapalooza
The Strokes

Recent Podcast Audio
The Regular Guy Reviews Long Shot Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews Avengers: Endgame Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews The Curse of La Llarona Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
How Music & Artists Become A Guilty Pleasure Pt. 2 Inside The Archives
The Regular Guy Reviews Hellboy Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews Shazam Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
View More Episodes