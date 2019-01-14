The Who Reveal 2019 Tour Dates

Last week word came down that The Who were planning an extensive 2019 tour complete with symphonic accompaniment. One thing was missing from the announcement... Tour dates.

The Who made good on their promise today and revealed the dates and venues of their 2019 tour.

Both their summer and fall dates have nearby shows with the band coming to the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on May 21st and making a stop at Alpine Valley on September 8th.

Tickets for the May 21st show at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre go on sale this Friday at Noon via Ticketmaster. Tickets for the September 8th show go on sale Wednesday, January 23rd at 10 AM via Ticketmaster as well.

Summer Dates

May 7 Van Andel Arena, Grand Rapids, MI

May 9 KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY

May 11 Jiffy Lube Live , Bristow, VA

May 13 Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

May 16 Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN

May 18 Ruoff Home Mortage Music Center, Noblesville, IN

May 21 Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Chicago, IL

May 23 Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre St. Louis, Maryland Heights, MO

May 25 Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

May 28 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI

May 30 PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, PA

June 1 Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON

Fall Dates

Sept 6 Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul, MN

Sept 8 Alpine Valley Music Theatre, Alpine Valley, WI

Sept 10 Blossom Music Center, Cuyahoga Falls, OH

Sept 13 Fenway Park, Boston, MA

Sept 15 Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, Wantagh, NY

Sept 18 State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA

Sept 20 BB&T Center, Ft. Lauderdale, FL

Sept 22 Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL

Sept 25 Toyota Center, Houston, TX

Sept 27 American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

Sept 29 Pepsi Center, Denver, CO

Oct 11 Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles, CA

Oct 13 Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles, CA

Oct 16 Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl San Diego State University, San Diego, CA

Oct 19 T-Mobile Park, Home of the Seattle Mariners, Seattle, WA

Oct 21 Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena, Vancouver, BC

Oct 23 Rogers Place, Edmonton, AB