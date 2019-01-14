The Who Reveal 2019 Tour Dates

Including two Chicago area concerts.

January 14, 2019
Marty Rosenbaum

Photo by Daniel DeSlover/imageSPACE

Last week word came down that The Who were planning an extensive 2019 tour complete with symphonic accompaniment. One thing was missing from the announcement... Tour dates.

The Who made good on their promise today and revealed the dates and venues of their 2019 tour. 

Both their summer and fall dates have nearby shows with the band coming to the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on May 21st and making a stop at Alpine Valley on September 8th.

Tickets for the May 21st show at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre go on sale this Friday at Noon via Ticketmaster. Tickets for the September 8th show go on sale Wednesday, January 23rd at 10 AM via Ticketmaster as well.

Summer Dates

May 7     Van Andel Arena, Grand Rapids, MI

May 9     KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY

May 11   Jiffy Lube Live , Bristow, VA

May 13   Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

May 16   Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN

May 18   Ruoff Home Mortage Music Center, Noblesville, IN

May 21   Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Chicago, IL

May 23   Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre St. Louis, Maryland Heights, MO

May 25   Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

May 28   Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI

May 30   PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, PA

June 1   Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON

Fall Dates

Sept 6   Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul, MN

Sept 8   Alpine Valley Music Theatre, Alpine Valley, WI

Sept 10   Blossom Music Center, Cuyahoga Falls, OH

Sept 13   Fenway Park, Boston, MA

Sept 15   Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, Wantagh, NY

Sept 18   State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA

Sept 20   BB&T Center, Ft. Lauderdale, FL

Sept 22   Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL

Sept 25   Toyota Center, Houston, TX

Sept 27   American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

Sept 29   Pepsi Center, Denver, CO

Oct 11   Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles, CA

Oct 13   Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles, CA

Oct 16   Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl San Diego State University, San Diego, CA

Oct 19   T-Mobile Park, Home of the Seattle Mariners, Seattle, WA

Oct 21    Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena, Vancouver, BC

Oct 23   Rogers Place, Edmonton, AB

