The One Time The Who Electrified The South Side At The International Amphitheatre
Down at 42nd and Halsted, The Who brought the house down.
The International Amphitheatre at 42nd and Halsted in Canaryville played home to a number of legendary shows. Rock & roll icons took the stage and delivered performances that would spawn a lifetime of memories.
Marty Lennartz takes you on a journey back to 1973 when The Who took the International Ampthitheatre stage on their Quadrophenia Tour and ended up making him a fan for life.
Opening up for The Who that night was Lynyrd Skynyrd, who were relatively unknown at the time. Once they left the stage, the lights went down, the orchestra starting playing, and Roger Daltrey belts out "Can you see the real me?!?!" as the band makes their entrance.
We're featuring The Who alongside Jackson Browne on our Friday Feature this week on 93XRT. Listen on your radio at 93XRT or stream us on 93XRT.com!
Setlist (via Setlist.fm)
I Can't Explain
Summertime Blues (Eddie Cochran cover)
My Wife
My Generation
I Am the Sea
The Real Me
The Punk and the Godfather
I'm One
Helpless Dancer
5:15
Sea and Sand
Drowned
Bell Boy
Doctor Jimmy
Love, Reign O'er Me
Won't Get Fooled Again
Pinball Wizard
See Me, Feel Me