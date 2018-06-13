The One Time The Who Electrified The South Side At The International Amphitheatre

The International Amphitheatre at 42nd and Halsted in Canaryville played home to a number of legendary shows. Rock & roll icons took the stage and delivered performances that would spawn a lifetime of memories.

Marty Lennartz takes you on a journey back to 1973 when The Who took the International Ampthitheatre stage on their Quadrophenia Tour and ended up making him a fan for life.

Opening up for The Who that night was Lynyrd Skynyrd, who were relatively unknown at the time. Once they left the stage, the lights went down, the orchestra starting playing, and Roger Daltrey belts out "Can you see the real me?!?!" as the band makes their entrance.

Setlist (via Setlist.fm)

I Can't Explain

Summertime Blues (Eddie Cochran cover)

My Wife

My Generation

I Am the Sea

The Real Me

The Punk and the Godfather

I'm One

Helpless Dancer

5:15

Sea and Sand

Drowned

Bell Boy

Doctor Jimmy

Love, Reign O'er Me

Won't Get Fooled Again

Pinball Wizard

See Me, Feel Me