The Who Announce Return To Chicago & New Album

Ladies and gentlemen... The Who are back!

Rolling Stone broke the news about The Who's busy 2019 plans which include a 31-date American tour where the band will be accompanied by a local symphony orchestra as well as a new album.

Pete Townshend's team was approached with a lucrative offer to spend most of the year on the road with The Who. Townshend said he'd agree to it under one condition,

“I said I was not going to sign any contracts unless we have new material. This has nothing to do with wanting a hit album. It has nothing to do with the fact that the Who need a new album. It’s purely personal. It’s about my pride, my sense of self-worth and self-dignity as a writer.”

The album is still a work in progress with 15 demos recorded in five studios around England last year. However, the band expects to release the record in 2019.

As for the tour, it'll kick off this April at Madison Square Garden and continue through the Northeast before the band heads to Chicago and Detroit. The first leg of the tour is only 14 shows and will be held at arenas with the possibility of a stadium date or two.

The band has yet to announce a specific date or venue for the Chicago show.