Watch The Who Perform "Won't Get Fooled Again" On Toy Instruments

The Who are gearing up to perform at the Hollywood Casinio Amphitheatre next week (if you want tickets to that show, just listen to XRT all this weekend) and have taken to rehearsing as minimally as possible. By using toy instruments.

Performing alongside The Roots on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Roger Daltrey & Pete Townshend utilized a mini-ukulele and toy tambourine to play "Won't Get Fooled Again." In true form, Townshend smashed the ukulele at the end of the set.

Oddly enough, Roger Daltrey once claimed he can't stand singing "Won't Get Fooled Again."

"That’s the only song I’m bloody bored s$*#&%$$ with. I don’t know why, but I’m being honest," he said. Perhaps the toy instruments will breath new life into the song.