Dave Grohl Hints At Them Crooked Vultures Reunion

It's been nearly a decade since we've last heard from Them Crooked Vultures. For Dave Grohl, that means the time is just right to get the group back together to practice.

In an interview with The Guardian, Grohl was discussing his friendship Josh Homme and brought up the supergroup the two are in along with Led Zeppelin's John Paul Jones. Even though they were in a band together, Grohl still geeks out about playing alongside Jones. "There are times when you’ve relaxed into a sofa and you’re not thinking about his time in Led Zeppelin," Grohl said. "Then you start playing and you’re immediately reminded that you are a musical speck compared to this man."

If you're in a band with a former member of Led Zeppelin, you'd probably have to pinch yourself pretty often. Don't worry, Grohl does the same thing. "It’s still hard to accept that I got to play in a band with that guy," he added.

His following comments though raised eyebrows, especially amongst those looking for an update on Them Crooked Vultures. "Technically we’re still a band. We practice once every decade, and we’re coming up on another decade aren’t we? I don’t have any official news but there’s always something cooking.”

