What To Do This Weekend In Chicago: Aug. 31-Sept. 3

It's a long weekend here in Chicago and there's plenty to do around the city to keep you busy.

Take a look at some of the things to do this weekend in the Chicagoland area and find a full list at WBBM780.com.

NorthCoast Music Festival

NorthCoast Music Festival returns to Union Park, this year bringing artists like The Revivalists, The Strumbellas, Jamiroquai, and more.

Where: Union Park, 1501 W. Randolph St.

When: Friday-Sunday, time varies

Cost: Varies

Kosta Manzhura | Dreamstime.com

Cider and Sliders Festival

Taste more than 30 ciders and enjoy miniature burgers at the latest edition of this Lakeview festival. The ciders and sliders are just two of the many attractions at the festival, which also features two stages of music and a kids area. You'll need to purchase a $35 ticket to attend the cider tastings, which take place during three sessions throughout the weekend.

Where: Lincoln Ave between Addison and Roscoe

When: Saturday & Sunday, noon-10 p.m.

Cost: $5 suggested donation

Barol16 | Dreamstime.com

Taste of Polonia

The annual Labor Day weekend festival at the Copernicus Center in Chicago’s Jefferson Park offers non-stop live music, food, and fun for four days. Feast on potato pancakes, kielbasa, pierogis and more.

Where: Copernicus Center, 5216 W. Lawrence Ave.

When: Friday, 5-10 p.m.; Saturday & Sunday, noon-10 p.m.; Monday, noon-9 p.m.

Cost: $5 admission before 5 p.m.; $10 admission after $5 p.m.; kids 12 and under free

Alenavlad | Dreamstime.com

Chicago Jazz Festival

The 40th Annual Chicago Jazz Festival showcases the greatest jazz artists from Chicago and around the world across the city during new, extended festival dates. Headliner performances in Millennium Park include Ramsey Lewis, Kurt Elling, Dianne Reeves, Maceo Parker and Orbert Davis' Chicago Jazz Philharmonic.

Where: Millennium Park, 201 E. Randolph St.

When: Friday-Sunday, schedule varies

Cost: Free