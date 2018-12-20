Watch Thom Yorke Reunite Atoms For Peace

Thom Yorke took his Tomorrow's Modern Boxes tour to Los Angeles last night and gave the audience a bit of a surprise.

During the show, Yorke brought out his former Atoms For Peace bandmates Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea, longtime Radiohead producer Nigel Godrich, and Beck drummer Joey Waronker to perform “Atoms For Peace,” off of Yorke’s 2006 solo record The Eraser.

Watch the performance below.