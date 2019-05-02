Tinder Launches New Feature Letting You Connect With People Attending The Same Music Festival As You

I don't know if it's your thing to try and find love at a music festival, but if there's any inclination to do so Tinder made it that much easier.

The popular dating app announced a new feature today called Festival Mode allowing users to mark music festivals they're attending and connect with others that'll be there as well.

Aside from swiping right, the app also gets you access to exclusive VIP upgrades, various bits of swag, and more.

Tinder is going on tour this festival season. Find your crowd by getting in #FestivalMode. Click the link below to claim your badge to let others know which festival you're attending and find someone who wont mind that you haven't showered in a few days. https://t.co/YWR2Q3HaQT pic.twitter.com/7OUeAcbCIf — Tinder (@Tinder) May 2, 2019

In a press release, Tinder said that activity in the app has increased up to 300 times its normal amount during festivals like Bonnaroo. Tinder users can mark themselves as festival attendees and begin making connections with potential matches up to three weeks before the event. The app will prioritize potential matches that are planning to attend the fest and will show people from around the world who will be there.

Many major music festivals like Bonnaroo, Hangout, Governor's Ball in the United States and All Points East in the UK have joined up with Tinder to participate in festival mode.

You can find a full list of festivals below.

EDC Las Vegas (May 17th)

Hangout (May 17th)

All Points East – UK (May 24th)

Governor’s Ball (May 31st)

Parklife – UK (June 8th)

Bonnaroo (June 13th)

Firefly (June 21st)

British Summer Time – UK (July 5th)

Lovebox – UK (July 12th)

Faster Horses (July 19th)

Hard Summer (August 3rd)

EDC Orlando (November 9th)