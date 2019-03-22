Todd Rundgren On Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Snub - "I Didn't Expect It & Have Never Cared About It"

As the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame gets set to induct its class of 2019 on March 29th, one artist that fans clamor for but won't be among those inducted is Todd Rundgren. While the topic may stir up fiery debate online, Rundgren couldn't care less about it.

In a new interview with Billboard, Rundgren was asked about his omission and said, "I didn't expect it and have never cared about it."

Rundgren recognizes his fans passion for getting him inducted into the Hall of Fame. "The hardest thing was keeping my fans' expectations within reasonable bounds because they are very naive about it. I'm not," he said.

Additionally, the concept of a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame confuses Rundgren.

"Besides, the Hall of Fame doesn't make any sense to me because musicians don't have to retire. Athletes retire, and that's when they go into the Hall of Fame, because they're not playing anymore. But everybody (the Rock Hall) is inducting now is still playing, so how can you say you've got the measure of them? You don't. So, no, I really don't care," he said.