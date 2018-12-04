Tom Petty's "American Girl" As A Lullaby Will Melt Your Heart

When you think of music that helps people fall asleep, Tom Petty is pretty low on the list.

That may change with the recent release of Lullaby Renditions of Tom Petty by Rockabye Baby!

Rockabye Baby! has produced lullaby versions of famous songs from artists such as The Doors, Beastie Boys, Adele, Creedence Clearwater Revival, and more. You can watch their animated video of "American Girl" below and find out more information about the album here.

Video of American Girl - Lullaby Renditions of Tom Petty - Rockabye Baby!

Lullaby Renditions of Tom Petty Tracklist

1. Free Fallin'

2. American Girl

3. Refugee

4. Runnin' Down a Dream

5. Don't Do Me Like That

6. I Won't Back Down

7. Breakdown

8. Don't Come Around Here No More

9. Mary Jane's Last Dance

10. Into the Great Wide Open

11. Learning to Fly

12. You Don't Know How It Feels

13. Wildflowers