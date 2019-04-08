Cubs Owner Tom Ricketts Optimistic Ahead Of 2019 Home Opener
He stopped by our live broadcast with a simple message, "it's going to be alright Cubs fans."
April 8, 2019
Cubs Owner Tom Ricketts is a familiar voice on our Opening Day Live Broadcast and once again stopped by to chat with Lin & Mary about the upcoming season.
Despite the rough start for the Cubs, Ricketts is optimistic about the season ahead telling Cubs fans that "it's going to be alright."
