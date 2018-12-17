Top Grossing Tours In 2018

2018 was a record setting year for the concert industry.

Pollstar released their annual report highlighting numerous aspects of the live music industry. One of the most eye-popping numbers was the $10.4 billion the entire concert industry grossed in 2018.

The top 10 worldwide tours accounted for over $2 billion of the total gross setting a new record. This figure was up from $1.8 billion in 2017.

We've listed the top 20 grossing worldwide tours of 2018 below, but you can dig deeper into Pollstar's data here.

Gross (In $ Millions) — Artist

1. $432.4 - Ed Sheeran

2. $345.1 - Taylor Swift

3. $254.1 - Jay-Z / Beyoncé

4. $169.2 - Pink

5. $167.6 - Bruno Mars

6. $166.0 - Eagles

7. $151.0 - Justin Timberlake

8. $131.3 - Roger Waters

9. $126.2 - U2

10. $116.6 - The Rolling Stones

11. $114.4 - Kenny Chesney

12. $97.8 - Journey / Def Leppard

13. $88.3 - "Springsteen On Broadway"

14. $87.3 - Foo Fighters

15. $84.0 - Sam Smith

16. $82.4 - Guns N' Roses

17. $79.0 - Drake

18. $76.4 - Helene Fischer

19. $75.5 - Phil Collins

20. $74.2 - Depeche Mode