Top Grossing Tours In 2018
The concert industry grossed over $10 billion in 2018.
2018 was a record setting year for the concert industry.
Pollstar released their annual report highlighting numerous aspects of the live music industry. One of the most eye-popping numbers was the $10.4 billion the entire concert industry grossed in 2018.
The top 10 worldwide tours accounted for over $2 billion of the total gross setting a new record. This figure was up from $1.8 billion in 2017.
We've listed the top 20 grossing worldwide tours of 2018 below, but you can dig deeper into Pollstar's data here.
Gross (In $ Millions) — Artist
1. $432.4 - Ed Sheeran
2. $345.1 - Taylor Swift
3. $254.1 - Jay-Z / Beyoncé
4. $169.2 - Pink
5. $167.6 - Bruno Mars
6. $166.0 - Eagles
7. $151.0 - Justin Timberlake
8. $131.3 - Roger Waters
9. $126.2 - U2
10. $116.6 - The Rolling Stones
11. $114.4 - Kenny Chesney
12. $97.8 - Journey / Def Leppard
13. $88.3 - "Springsteen On Broadway"
14. $87.3 - Foo Fighters
15. $84.0 - Sam Smith
16. $82.4 - Guns N' Roses
17. $79.0 - Drake
18. $76.4 - Helene Fischer
19. $75.5 - Phil Collins
20. $74.2 - Depeche Mode