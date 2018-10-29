From Cowbells to Loop Pedals, Tune-Yards Created an Eccentric Concert Environment at Park West

As soon as Merrill Garbus glided on stage at Park West with a bumblebee costume cloaked over her, it became clear that this Tune-Yards concert would be an immersive sum of several audio elements. Clenching a maroon drumstick to complement the glittery gold antennas and wings commemorating her festive outfit, Garbus began capturing snippets of sound her stick, and audience, produced.

She tapped her drumstick horizontally on top of the stage, rapidly against the exterior of the kick drum, and then revved up attendees into cheering and clapping towards her microphone, which she repeatedly clicked to collect bits of audio to loop through her performance. As the bassist entered stage right repping a droopy green pepper and mushroom pizza costume followed by a drummer attired in a casual short sleeve button-up, each action and subsequent sound Garbus and her bandmates created seemed to be increasingly meaningful fabric of the performance.

Garbus, a New England native now living in Oakland, has created four albums under her stage name. Tune-Yards released I Can Feel You Creep Into My Private Life, her most recent project, in January via 4AD. Within her colorfully erratic and improvisational musical nature, Garbus also sprinkles poignant lyrics honing on the ominous and uncertain zeitgeist of 2018. On this tour, Garbus has also spotlighted community organizations aiming for progressiveness and equality ahead of upcoming elections, in addition to achieving justice for marginalized facets of American society. Altogether, the combination of her initiatives and unique soundscapes has made I Can Feel You Creep Into My Private Life one of the most complex yet well-rounded records of 2018.

This notion was underlined throughout “Colonizer,” which stands at 3:54 in the studio version of the song, but seemed to be stretched infinitely live on Saturday evening. Propelled by the drummer’s swift snare drumming, the progression of the song continued to immerse the audience within the enlarging musical atmosphere the band continued expanding. From abbreviated bass lines to a slew of xylophone sounds and additional eccentric tads of audio Garbus peppered throughout “Colonizer,” the audience was engulfed by the tasteful musical clutter before the lyrics even set in. By the time Garbus declared, “I use my white woman’s voice,” within the first verse to start to explain her privilege throughout the song lyrics, the audience already seemed receptive to wherever the band would decide to take “Colonizer” next.

Fans of Tune-Yards are fortunate to have the opportunity to dive completely into the lyrics or soundscapes of the artist and have a ton to enjoy and unpack in either direction. One can wonder how an omnipresent cowbell can seamlessly appease the trance of a Tune-Yards song all while deciphering societal takes amidst a seemingly playful atmosphere.

The roominess of Park West granted attendees the flexibility needed to bounce around to tracks such as “Water Fountain” and “Heart Attack.” As wild as these songs were to experience live, their aura altogether was simply another element of the appreciated complexity of Tune-Yards.