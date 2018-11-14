Bono Tells Crowd - "We're Going Away Now"

U2 finished up their extensive Experience + Innocence tour in Germany the other night and Bono gave the crowd an ominous message before the band closed out their set.

U2 fan account @U2gigs reports that Bono told the crowd the following just before U2 wrapped up their tour by performing "13 (There Is a Light)."

Bono: "we've been on the road for quite some time, just going on 40 years, and this last 4 years have been really something very special for us. We're going away now..." #U2eiTour — U2gigs (@u2gigs) November 13, 2018

However, @U2gigs doesn't seem to think this marks the end of the band. Instead, it's been a pattern for U2 fans at the end of most tours.

Every tour I've covered, right back to Vertigo, every final gig is the same: mass panic that this is the last gig. (Well, OK, not on JT30 since this tour had already been announced.) Ten bucks says I'll be covering another gig with you folks sometime down the track. #U2eiTour — U2gigs (@u2gigs) November 13, 2018

Back in October, the band sat down for a lengthy interview with UK paper The Times and spoke on the grueling nature of this tour. When asked if U2 had another tour planned, Bono responded,

"I don’t know. I don’t take anything for granted. It’s OK to acknowledge work you’ve done and give it respect, but if it’s the best we can do, then we’re not an ongoing concern.”