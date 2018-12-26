Watch Bono & The Edge Busk In Ireland On Christmas Eve

Grafton Street in Dublin, Ireland was the place to be this Christmas Eve.

The Edge, Bono, Glen Hansard, Damien Rice, and Imelda May were all on hand to busk for charity.

According to Rolling Stone, the busking session is an annual all-star fundraising event to aid Dublin's homeless population.

The U2 bandmates performed their song "Love Is Bigger Than Anything In Its Way" along with a couple of Christmas tunes.

Watch video of the performance below.

Video of U2 Bono and The Edge Love is bigger than anything in its way Christmas eve busk Dublin 24.12.18

Video of U2 s Bono+The Edge-O Holy night Grafton Busk Dublin 24.12.18