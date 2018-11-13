Historic Uptown Theatre To Begin Renovations This Summer

The Uptown Theatre played home to some of rock & roll's biggest names. Acts like The Allman Brothers Band, Cheap Trick, Grateful Dead, Bob Marley & The Wailers, Frank Zappa, Bruce Springsteen, The Ramones, Prince, and many more all performed shows at the legendary venue.

Although it's been closed since 1981, the Chicago Tribune is reporting the restoration of the 93-year-old venue will begin next summer.

The project will cost $75 million with the Tribune calling it "among the highest profile historic rehabs in the city’s history."

The capacity of the Uptown will be around 4,100 people with the restoration plan calling for the ability to remove main floor seats thereby increasing the capacity to 5,800.

Mayor Emanuel said in a statement (via Chicago Tribune),

“The Uptown Theatre is more than a theater. It’s an iconic community anchor. The restored building will be the centerpiece of the new, revitalized entertainment district that will attract hundreds of thousands of show-goers while promoting continued economic growth for the surrounding neighborhood.”

While there is no official reopening date, the Tribune reports current plans aim for an early 2021 opening.