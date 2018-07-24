Paying Tribute To The Late Val Camilletti Of Val's Halla Records

Sad news to share today as Val Camilletti of Val's Halla Records has passed away.

A longtime friend of 93XRT, Val was a staple in the Chicago music community. Anyone who took the trip to Oak Park was greeted by Val and could spend hours talking music and more with her.

She owned Val's Halla Records since 1972 after spending five years running a small record store chain in Illinois and Wisconsin.

XRT has a long connection with Val and several of our DJ's have already begun to pay tribute to her.

From Terri Hemmert.

From Lin Brehmer.

Ryan Arnold took a trip down to Val's Halla Records last year to celebrate Record Store Day and helped put together these two videos alongside Val.