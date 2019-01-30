Vampire Weekend Announce Return To Chicago, Get Your Tickets First

Vampire Weekend finally released new music after six years and keep the good news rolling with the announcement of a massive tour.

The band will be making a stop in Chicago on June 16th when they perform at the Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island as part of their Father of the Bride tour.

Tickets go on sale next Friday, February 8th at Noon via Ticketmaster. Listen to XRT all next week as we've got your opportunity to take home a pair of tickets on us.