Vampire Weekend To Release Two New Songs, Tease Album Details

Vampire Weekend fans clamoring for more details about the group's long-awaited fourth album have gotten their wish.

Ezra Koenig post a lenghty update on Instagram about the band's new record and promised fans they'll be able to hear two new songs from the album next week. Koenig promises to release two new songs a week until the record comes out. However, that seems to be subject to his change. "Plans can change that’s the plan," he wrote.

The first two songs on the record have the initials "hh" and "2021" while Koenig revealed the album title to have the initials "FOTB."

This marks a departure from the previous working title Mitsubishi Macchiato, to which Koenig said "the album drifted from the Mitsubishi Macchiato aesthetic. It was a helpful guiding principle tho. Working titles are important too.⁣"

You can read his full post below.