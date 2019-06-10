Vampire Weekend Covers Parks And Rec Theme During Indiana Concert

Vampire Weekend performed in Indianapolis over the weekend and treated the hometown crowd to a familiar tune. Well, at least for those familiar with the fictional town of Pawnee, IN.

During their performance of "M79," Vampire Weekend transitioned into the Parks and Rec theme song much to the delight of the audience. The cover isn't arbitrary though as frontman Ezra Koenig is married to actress Rashida Jones who played Ann Perkins on Parks and Rec.

Check out the cover below.

