Van Morrison To Make Long-Awaited Return To Chicago

It's been a decade, but we've got some news that'll make it worth the wait for Van Morrison fans.

He'll be coming to the Chicago Theatre for a pair of shows on April 24th & 25th!

Tickets for his shows at the Chicago Theatre will go on sale this Friday at 10 AM via Ticketmaster. HOWEVER! You can get a pair of tickets on us by listening to XRT all this week. Full details here.

It's been a busy few days for Van the Man as he also released his 40th studio album The Prophet Speaks.