How The Flaming Lips Elaborate Stage Show Came To Be

When we first announced The Flaming Lips for our annual Taste of Chicago concert, we couldn't wait to see what the band had in store for their stage show.

Always aiming to create an experience, Wayne Coyne revealed that their elaborate stage show played a big part in helping the band step out of their introverted shell.

He told Marty Lennartz ahead of their headlining set that the band wanted to provide fans a visual experience so it felt like audience members weren't just watching them play their instruments.

Additionally, he also speaks on why he likes to see a party environment at shows and how he aims to reproduce that at Flaming Lips concerts.