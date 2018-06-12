Weezer's "Africa" Cover Lands The Band On The Charts For The First Time In A Decade

Weezer took the internet by storm recently by finally giving in to a fan account campaigning the band to cover "Africa" by Toto.

Now, the band finds themselves on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the first time in a decade.

Coming in at No. 89, Weezer's "Africa" cover is their highest charting song since “(If You're Wondering If I Want You To) I Want You To” landed at No. 81 in 2009.