The Weirdest Music Videos Of All Time
As named by you, our wonderful Twitter followers!
In the spirit of Halloween, I wanted to explore the strange. Since we're all music lovers around here, what better place to start than with music videos?
I asked our wonderful Twitter followers (@93XRT) to send us the weirdest music videos they've ever seen. You all did not disappoint!
Here's a few of your responses listing the weirdest music videos of all time.
October 30, 2018
David Bowie, "Ashes to Ashes" https://t.co/30omh7WWZo— Jennifer Myers (@jennm709) October 31, 2018
If this doesn't make you smile, then I can't help you... https://t.co/vjnsPB4pyI— Carolee (@natparksgal) October 30, 2018
Gnr—estranged. Especially when you learn that was slash’s air craft carrier and axl’s pet dolphin. https://t.co/EK8Unjydeg— Christopher (@bockcw) October 30, 2018
Sweet Dreams by Jethro Tull https://t.co/2EGk6XByLW— richard hren (@r_hren) October 30, 2018
“Total Eclipse of the Heart” ... ninjas and football players. Nuff said.— Rich Bird (@RichBird_editor) October 31, 2018
https://t.co/cNsl1YPytI Hooked On A Feeling (umm, wtf)— #EndSuperdelegates (@pppatticake) October 30, 2018
#DepecheMode Wrong https://t.co/aQhKCiaXCH— Jon Vincent (@Jon_M_Vincent) October 30, 2018
Ween ‘Push Them Little Daisies’ https://t.co/bLsIa7ZU9A— Brain (@kmbrain) October 30, 2018
From the incomparable Tom Zé. (AKA the guy who inspired #DavidByrne's Brazilian period.)https://t.co/SHF964I8w3— Todd from Hop On Pop (@HopOnPopMusic) October 30, 2018
Maybe not the weirdest, but this one has always stuck in my mind. And it's got Lemmy, to boot! https://t.co/FqVyLEKq3A— El Snacktator (@Snacktator) October 30, 2018
Mr. Bungle - Quote Unquote (Travolta) https://t.co/tKGScJUdnf— Rocker234 (@RockWarriorWolf) October 30, 2018
Not typical XRT material, but... https://t.co/ke8b3qRQN7— Jaime Gutierrez (@FoxValleyVoice) October 31, 2018
Buggles - On TV https://t.co/CZKxkpOYb2— Boltzy (Ian Boltz) (@LittleTokyoOff) October 31, 2018
Dancing in the street by david Bowie and Mick jagger. Terrible clothes terrible dancing and absolutely no sense in the clip.— frank sturniolo (@lurr1972) October 31, 2018
I hope you can speak Russian! I sure don’t. -- https://t.co/Kj5a6xnnxL— Daniel Rieger (@Djdannyr1101) October 31, 2018
Great song. Horrifying video. https://t.co/sqn6zQzVez— Carolee (@natparksgal) October 30, 2018
Gonna throw ours in, what the hell...https://t.co/YKoLLfeSl5— EYEBALL (@eyeball_band) October 30, 2018
Black hole sun. https://t.co/FcX87GJXYc— susan (@soozabells) October 30, 2018