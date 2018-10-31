In the spirit of Halloween, I wanted to explore the strange. Since we're all music lovers around here, what better place to start than with music videos?

I asked our wonderful Twitter followers (@93XRT) to send us the weirdest music videos they've ever seen. You all did not disappoint!

Here's a few of your responses listing the weirdest music videos of all time.

If this doesn't make you smile, then I can't help you... https://t.co/vjnsPB4pyI — Carolee (@natparksgal) October 30, 2018

Gnr—estranged. Especially when you learn that was slash’s air craft carrier and axl’s pet dolphin. https://t.co/EK8Unjydeg — Christopher (@bockcw) October 30, 2018

Sweet Dreams by Jethro Tull https://t.co/2EGk6XByLW — richard hren (@r_hren) October 30, 2018

“Total Eclipse of the Heart” ... ninjas and football players. Nuff said. — Rich Bird (@RichBird_editor) October 31, 2018

From the incomparable Tom Zé. (AKA the guy who inspired #DavidByrne's Brazilian period.)https://t.co/SHF964I8w3 — Todd from Hop On Pop (@HopOnPopMusic) October 30, 2018

Maybe not the weirdest, but this one has always stuck in my mind. And it's got Lemmy, to boot! https://t.co/FqVyLEKq3A — El Snacktator (@Snacktator) October 30, 2018

Not typical XRT material, but... https://t.co/ke8b3qRQN7 — Jaime Gutierrez (@FoxValleyVoice) October 31, 2018

Dancing in the street by david Bowie and Mick jagger. Terrible clothes terrible dancing and absolutely no sense in the clip. — frank sturniolo (@lurr1972) October 31, 2018

I hope you can speak Russian! I sure don’t. -- https://t.co/Kj5a6xnnxL — Daniel Rieger (@Djdannyr1101) October 31, 2018