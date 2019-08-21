A butter sculpture is a unique piece of art. There's not many food/beverage options that can serve as the foundation or material for a great piece. Surprisingly, a butter sculpture is not made entirely of butter.

Canada's CBC conducted an interview with sculptor Rebecca Hollett after a tweet surprised social media users claiming that butter sculptures aren't made entirely from butter.

TIL, the butter sculptures at the EX are just pieces of plastic covered in butter.



Typical Canadian dairy industry - the facts presented are only part of the truth. #CNE #Toronto #EndSupplyManagement pic.twitter.com/AoCZ47WB1J — Stephen Punwasi (@StephenPunwasi) August 19, 2019

Most of a butter sculpture is comprised of butter, "it's like 90 per cent butter," Hollett told the CBC. However, many artists will use a foam material to act as the framework for the piece.

"It's funny because a lot of people are going crazy over it and saying, 'Oh my gosh. It's not solid butter.' But that's kind of what almost every butter sculptor does. Almost every piece has something in it." Hollett said.

Hollett indicated the framework is only 10 percent of the sculpture. The rest is all butter.

Still, that didn't stop Twitter users from expressing their disappointment with replies such as "can't trust anything anymore" and "I can't believe it's not butter!"