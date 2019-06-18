Where Have All The Live Albums Gone?

Related: The Most Influential Live Acts In Rock

On the surface, it appears the live album is no longer a force. The seeming decline of live records makes it look like a novelty more than a driving force to present your music.

However, that couldn't be further from the truth.

XRT's night guy Ryan Arnold joins us to discuss how musicians have reinvented the way they distribute their live material to fans. It's just as powerful as ever and can have the exact same impact as it did for listeners of live records 40 years ago.

Plus, we dig into the results of our poll asking XRT's social media followers to name their favorite live album that's been released in the past ten years.

Here's the piece I mentioned during the podcast that Lin Brehmer wrote on why live music is better.

