White Sox Turn Incredibly Smooth Triple Play Like It's No Big Deal

May 23, 2019
Marty Rosenbaum

The White Sox make turning a triple play easy.

During last night's game against the Astros, the Sox accomplished the rare feat with relative ease as a sharply hit ground ball to third baseman Yoán Moncada allowed ample time for him to step on the bag before throwing it over to second baseman Yolmer Sánchez. Sánchez then tossed it over to first baseman José Abreu to complete the triple play.

According to the Baseball Almanac, this was the first triple play in the MLB this season and first since the Rangers turned one against the Angles last August. 

Check it out below.

