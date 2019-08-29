Watch Whitney Perform Live From XRT

Friday, August 30th is Whitney Day in Chicago. Seriously, Mayor Lightfoot has proclaimed it such and we are honored to have the band kicking off festivities with us!

Beginning at Noon, you'll be able to watch a concert webcast of Whitney performing live on XRT's BlueCross BlueShield Performance Stage. The performance comes on the heels of the release of their second studio album Forever Turned Around, also due out on Friday.

If you'd like to view their entire itinerary for the day, RSVP to the Facebook Event here.