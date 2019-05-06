How Music & Artists Become A Guilty Pleasure Pt. 2

Related: How Music & Artists Become A Guilty Pleasure Pt. 1

The second part of our foray into guilty pleasure music looks at the science behind the phenomena. Why some artists get the guilty pleasure label and if they can ever escape it. What common themes are found in guilty pleasure songs? Is the term guilty pleasure a recent one?

Dr. Nicholas Wallin, an Associate Professor of Music at Lake Forest College joins the podcast to discuss the psychology behind guilty pleasure music, why we're attracted to it, and much more.

In case you missed the first part of this podcast, you can listen to it here.

