Wilco Is Giving You The Opportunity To Take Part In Live Band Karaoke With Them

Live band karaoke is a cool activity, but it gets amplified up to 11 when Wilco is the backing band.

The band announced a live band karaoke session at their Solid Sound festival where anywhere betweenfive and ten lucky attendees will get the opportunity to belt out Wilco songs as the band plays behind them.

Jeff Tweedy said in a statement,

“Ever wish karaoke bars had more Wilco? Do they have any? I don’t really know. But I do know that they don’t have enough songs about existential dread and self-loathing. Sound fun? Please join us onstage so we can get Solid Sound 2019 started with some outsourced belters from the Wilco songbook. Let’s do this!”

If you want to participate, all you need to do is share a video using the hashtag #WilcoKaraoke featuring their performance of the song you'd like to sing at the festival via Instagram or YouTube. Winners will be notified on June 10 and receive a pair of passes to the festival, the chance to perform with Wilco, a meet-and-greet, rehearsal with the band, and a gift bag.