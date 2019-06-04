Wilco's Hitting The Road For A Fall Tour
The band will also be taking fan requests on the tour.
After taking some time off, Wilco is hitting the road once again this fall.
The band will be playing across North America this October with the tour opening up in Toronto on October 8th and wrapping up in Austin, TX on October 27th. Unfortunately, no Chicago dates were announced as part of this tour, but there's plenty of shows for you to choose from if you'd like to travel.
In related Wilco news, Jeff Tweedy revealed in a recent interview that the band has begun planning their 11th studio album. Perhaps we'll have a new batch of Wilco material once the band goes on tour this fall.
Head to WilcoWorld.net for more information and to request your song.
Wilco Fall Tour Dates
10-08 Toronto, Ontario - Budweiser Stage
10-10 Boston, MA - Boch Center Wang Theatre
10-11 Boston, MA - Boch Center Wang Theatre
10-12 New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall
10-15 Washington, DC - The Anthem
10-16 Cary, NC - Koka Booth Amphitheatre
10-18 Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
10-19 Birmingham, AL - Alabama Theatre
10-20 Nashville, TN - Grand Ole Opry House
10-22 Tulsa, OK - Cain’s Ballroom
10-23 Irving, TX - The Pavilion at the Toyota Music Factory
10-25 Houston, TX - Revention Music Center
10-26 Austin, TX - ACL Live at the Moody Theater
10-27 Austin, TX - ACL Live at the Moody Theater