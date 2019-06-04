Wilco's Hitting The Road For A Fall Tour

After taking some time off, Wilco is hitting the road once again this fall.

Related: Wilco Is Giving You The Opportunity To Take Part In Live Band Karaoke With Them

The band will be playing across North America this October with the tour opening up in Toronto on October 8th and wrapping up in Austin, TX on October 27th. Unfortunately, no Chicago dates were announced as part of this tour, but there's plenty of shows for you to choose from if you'd like to travel.

In related Wilco news, Jeff Tweedy revealed in a recent interview that the band has begun planning their 11th studio album. Perhaps we'll have a new batch of Wilco material once the band goes on tour this fall.

Head to WilcoWorld.net for more information and to request your song.

Wilco Fall Tour Dates

10-08 Toronto, Ontario - Budweiser Stage

10-10 Boston, MA - Boch Center Wang Theatre

10-11 Boston, MA - Boch Center Wang Theatre

10-12 New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall

10-15 Washington, DC - The Anthem

10-16 Cary, NC - Koka Booth Amphitheatre

10-18 Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

10-19 Birmingham, AL - Alabama Theatre

10-20 Nashville, TN - Grand Ole Opry House

10-22 Tulsa, OK - Cain’s Ballroom

10-23 Irving, TX - The Pavilion at the Toyota Music Factory

10-25 Houston, TX - Revention Music Center

10-26 Austin, TX - ACL Live at the Moody Theater

10-27 Austin, TX - ACL Live at the Moody Theater